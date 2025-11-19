Dolly Parton apologized for missing the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame induction ceremony for her Dollywood theme park, but noted that her absence at the Monday event was due to “a few health challenges.”

“I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I’ve been dealing with a few health challenges this fall and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while, and I’m truly sorry I can’t be there,” Parton said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I sure wanted to take the change to say thank you for this incredible honor.”

The iconic musician went on to thank Herschend group co-founders Jack and Peter Herschend, who also co-own her Tennessee-based attraction, for listening to her “big ideas and dreams.”

“I still remember when I had the big idea for Dollywood,” Parton continued, adding that she was “nervous” about opening in the park in 1986. “I dreamed of a place right here in the Smoky Mountains where my family could perform, and where we could provide steady work for the good people in our community — and where families could come and laugh, play, and have fun.”

She concluded her message saying thank you again: “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this honor, from me and from everyone who makes Dollywood what it is.”

Though Parton didn’t go into detail about her specific health issues in the video, back on Sept. 28, the country singer shared that she’d be postponing her upcoming concerts in Las Vegas because of “health challenges” and that she would be undergoing “a few procedures.”

On Oct. 7, Parton’s sister Frieda Parton asked followers and fans to pray for Parton’s health in a Facebook post. However, the next day Frieda cleared any confusion that Parton was severely unwell.

“I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly,” Freida Parton wrote at the time. “She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”