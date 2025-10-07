Dolly Parton’s Sister Calls on the ‘Power of Prayer’ for Ailing Singer After Postponed Vegas Residency

Dolly Parton’s sister is asking for prayers toward the singer’s health following her postponed Las Vegas residency.

Freida Parton took to social media Tuesday asking for her sister’s fans to be “prayer warriors” for the singer as she “hasn’t been feeling her best lately.”

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Parton wrote on Facebook. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

She added: “She’s strong, she’s loved and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Parton, who is 79, announced she had to postpone her upcoming Vegas residency to September of next year after facing some “health challenges.” Her social media post alluded to her needing to undergo “a few procedures,” which would keep her from performing.

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon,” the country legend continued. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

She added: “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you. While I’ll still be able to work on all my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton was slated to play six shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December. Before the announced residency she had not toured since 2016.