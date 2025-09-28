Dolly Parton Postpones 2025 Las Vegas Residency to Next Year Due to ‘Health Challenges’

Dolly Parton has been forced to postpone her planned Las Vegas residency to 2026 after experiencing “health challenges,” the singer shared on social media Sunday. Parton, who is 79, has rescheduled the dates to September of next year.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” Parton began. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon! In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she continued. “While I’ll still be able to work on all my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say. And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton, who hasn’t toured since 2016, announced her limited residency in June and was slated to play six shows at the the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December.

The rescheduled shows are as follows: