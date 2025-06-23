Dolly Parton to Play Limited Special Engagement in Las Vegas

Dolly Parton is coming to Vegas. The singer will perform a limited special run between December 4 and 13, 2025. Tickets for the performances go on sale on June 25 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

“Dolly: Live in Las Vegas” will take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13.

Parton’s limited-run engagement is described as a “hit-driven concert” and will be her first extended run in the city in over 30 years.

“Weaving together seven decades of classic hits and fan favorites including ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Jolene,’ ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘Coat Of Many Colors,’ and many more, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved entertainers at the peak of her success,” the press release reads.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!” Parton said.