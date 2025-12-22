Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton, said the DOJ should release any remaining Epstein records, including those involving Clinton, arguing that the former president has nothing to hide as questions swirl over the selective disclosure of files.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to provide the full and complete record the public demands and deserves,” Ureña wrote in a Monday statement, which was posted to X.

“However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” the message continued. “We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: “We need no such protection.”

Ureña went on to urge Trump to instruct Attorney General Pam Bondi to “immediately release any remaining materials” referring to, mentioning, or containing a photo of Clinton. He noted that includes grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs and any other findings by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation — using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years, under Presidents and Attorneys General of both parties,” the statement concluded.

Clinton’s team first called out Trump camp on Friday, following wave of Epstein files drops that featured several images of Clinton pictured with Epstein. Similarly as he did on Monday, Ureña said the Trump administration is using Clinton as a “scapegoat.”

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Ureña, who has worked for Clinton for several decades, said in statement on X. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever. So they can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be.”

As Ureña went on, he called out Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles, noting the latter said on the record that “Donald Trump was wrong about Bill Clinton” and his claim that the prominent Democrat visited Epstein’s infamous private island multiple times. (Wiles later clarified that there was “no evidence” proving Trump’s claims.)

“There are two types of people here,” Clinton’s spokesperson continued. “The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that.”

Per Ureña, “everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

The federal government began releasing files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, a month after President Trump ordered their release following a bipartisan push in Congress. As journalists began to comb through the files, photos of Clinton and Michael Jackson surfaced — though, large chunks of the files had also been redacted.

Many have criticized the DOJ over the release, with many noting the Epstein Files Transparency Act meant the government was meant to hand over all of the documents Friday.