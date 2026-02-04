‘The View’: Joy Behar Laughs at Men in Epstein Files Denying They Visited the Island, ‘As If That’s the Only Place’

After his name appeared in the latest batch of Epstein emails released this week, Microsoft founder Bill Gates conceded that he had several dinners with the convicted sex offender, but insisted he never went to Epstein’s island. But that defense doesn’t hold much water for “The View” host Joy Behar.

In an interview with 9 News Australia, Gates said “It’s factually true that I was only at dinners [with him]. You know, I never went to the island, I never met any women.” Watching that clip on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Behar simply chuckled.

“I like when they say ‘I was not on island.’ As if that’s the only place any of this stuff could happen,” she said.

Her co-hosts immediately agreed with her, with host Sara Haines adding that there is already well-documented experiences of other Epstein-related locations.

“His homes, they were spooky,” she said. “Everyone describes them, including Melinda Gates, [she] says ‘I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door,’ when she met Epstein. ‘He was abhorrent, he was evil personified, I had nightmares about it afterward.’”

Haines also noted that Epstein was once described as a skilled blackmailer, and as a result, Haines is pretty sure more people have information still being hidden.

“So I do believe that there are people probably wrapped up in this, that could explain,” she said. “And it doesn’t incriminate everyone, we know that. But it has to see the light of day.”

When the discussion eventually came to an end, moderator Whoopi Goldberg read a required legal note, saying that Gates, President Trump and the Clintons have all denied ever going to Epstein’s island.

“Again, there are other places to go, besides the island,” Behar reiterated.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.