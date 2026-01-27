‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Gobsmacked by Melania Trump Speaking Out on Minnesota Violence: ‘Who Was That?!’

First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public statement this week during an appearance on Fox News and it truly stunned “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg. In fact, the ABC host barely recognized her, because it’s been so long since the first lady has spoken out.

On Tuesday morning, Trump appeared on “Fox & Friends,” and said she was “against the violence” in Minnesota. She encouraged protestors to protest peacefully, which they have been doing, and added that “we need to unify in these times.”

“Who was that?!” Goldberg bellowed as the clip ended. “She looks so familiar, I don’t know who she was. Who was that?!”

At that, the ABC moderator turned to executive producer Brian Teta to dramatically ask for a proper answer on who was speaking. Teta confirmed it was the first lady, and host Sunny Hostin added that she was speaking in front of a banner that is currently promoting her new film.

“Oh, well that’s why she’s against violence,” Goldberg retorted. “OK! Well, OK, I can’t remember the last time I saw her. I was so excited!”

Indeed, Trump is in the middle of promoting her new Amazon MGM film, and even screened it at the White House on Saturday, following the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. It is directed by Brett Ratner, marking his return to Hollywood after he was accused of sexual assault in 2017 (he has denied the allegations).

Back in December, “The View” host Joy Behar was unsurprised to learn of Ratner’s history when she and her co-hosts discussed whether they’d be watching the film at some point.

“If [Trump] had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised,” Behar said at the time.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.