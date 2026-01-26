‘Melania’ Doc Screens at White House After Alex Pretti Was Shot to Death by ICE in Minneapolis

Melania Trump screened her new Amazon MGM Studios documentary “Melania” on Saturday night at The White House amid civil unrest after VA nurse Alex Pretti was shot to death by ICE in Minneapolis.

Notable attendees included President Donald Trump, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Tim Cook, Mike Tyson, Ellen von Unwerth and disgraced director Brett Ratner.

“I am deeply humbled to have been surrounded by an inspiring room of friends, family, and cultural iconoclasts at the White House last night. Each of these individuals each brought their unique vision to the world, making a lasting impression,” the First Lady shared on X (formerly Twitter). “Our personal stories endure time and serve as a reminder of our mutual obligation to one another. It was an honor to present my new film, ‘Melania,’ ahead of its global launch.”

“Melania” will have its official premiere at the newly rebranded Trump Kennedy Center on Thursday before it hits theaters on Friday.

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition and reenters public life with her family,” per the synopsis. “With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations and never-before-seen environments, ‘Melania’ showcases Mrs. Trump’s return to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

The Amazon MGM movie marks filmmaker Ratner’s return to Hollywood after he was accused of sexual assault in 2017 (he has denied the allegations). He is also in talks to return for “Rush Hour 4” at Paramount, supposedly at President Trump’s behest.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the licensing rights to “Melania,” with a Prime Video docuseries still to come. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos-owned The Washington Post is readying for rumored layoffs, as noted by the paper’s foreign correspondents.