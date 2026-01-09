‘Melania’ Documentary to Premiere at Trump-Branded Kennedy Center

The Trump-branded cultural center will screen the Trump-branded Prime Video doc on Jan. 29 before it hits theaters

The Kennedy Center will host the Jan. 29 premiere of “Melania,” the eponymous documentary focused on First Lady Melania Trump, making it the latest event linked to the president’s interests to make its way to the newly Trump-branded performing arts center.

The announcement was made by Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell in an X post on Thursday. President Donald Trump and the first lady will attend the premiere, according to Fox News.

The Jan. 29 event will be one of 20 pre-release screenings that day for the Brett Ratner documentary, before its Jan. 30 wide release. The film will then stream on Prime Video as part of Amazon’s reportedly $40 million deal for the doc and a follow-up docuseries. Melania unveiled the film’s trailer last month.

Amazon executives will also attend the premiere, according to Fox News.

The event follows the president’s yearlong makeover of the D.C. cultural center since his second inauguration.

President Trump installed himself as the center’s chairman last year, appointed a new board featuring a coterie of allies and honored a number of conservative stars at its most recent Kennedy Center Honors, including actor Sylvester Stallone and singer Gloria Gaynor.

The White House later added the president’s name to the building, changing its signage and website to “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts” to the outrage of some Kennedy family members. The center’s official Kennedy name was designated by Congress and cannot be legally changed without congressional approval.

Since the takeover, several artists and performers have cancelled their planned events, including a performance of “Hamilton,” a show by comedian Issa Rae and a performance by folk musician Rhiannon Giddens.

