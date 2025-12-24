CBS Kicks Off Renamed ‘Trump-Kennedy Center Honors’ Special With President as Host

President Donald Trump returned to hosting on Tuesday night as the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors were broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

The network even introduced the special event as the “Trump-Kennedy Center Honors” via voiceover, despite taping weeks before the name change.

“A very big hello and welcome to a very special evening, and one of the most important evenings in the American cultural realm,” Trump began his opening monologue. “This is something going to be very special, and the Kennedy Center is very special and we’re bringing this building back to life like nobody ever thought was even possible.”

While the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors taped at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 7, the event is only just now being televised (the name change was not reflected in the pre-taped segments). The former “Celebrity Apprentice” star’s stint as host came after he made himself the chairman of the board of trustees earlier this year and before he added his name to the building’s facade last week.

While President Trump was definitely a draw, the evening ended up being a celebration of honoree and Hollywood Special Ambassador, Sylvester Stallone. The event even began with a musical performance of “Gonna Fly Now” from “Rocky.”

Trump’s hosting duties further marked the first time a president has helmed the awards ceremony, whereas his predecessors typically attended alongside the honorees. This was also his first KCH after abstaining from the tradition during his first term.

“THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER HONORS will be broadcast tonight, on CBS, and Stream on Paramount+. Tune in at 8 P.M. EST! At the request of the Board, and just about everybody else in America, I am hosting the event. Tell me what you think of my ‘Master of Ceremony’ abilities,” Trump shared on social media earlier on Tuesday. “If really good, would you like me to leave the Presidency in order to make ‘hosting’ a full time job? We will be honoring true GREATS in the History of Entertainment: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford, KISS, George Strait and Gloria Gaynor.”

Indeed, the five above acts were honored on Tuesday — including Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss, whose bandmate Ace Frehley died in October. Other notable appearances included Kurt Russell, Kelsey Grammer, Garrett Hedlund, Neal McDonough, Blessing Offor, Carrie Manolakos, Laura Osnes, David Phelps and Bill Conti. A trailer for First Lady Melania Trump’s Amazon doc also aired during a commercial break.

The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors are set to stream on Paramount+.