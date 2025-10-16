Ace Frehley, Kiss Founding Member and Lead Guitarist, Dies at 74

Ace Frehley, a founding member and the lead guitarist for rock band Kiss, has died. He was 74.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer passed away after being hospitalized after a fall in a recording studio last month.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” Frehley’s family said in a statement. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Former Kiss bandmates Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley paid tribute to Frehley in the wake of his death, writing in a joint statement: “[We are] devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history.”

“He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy,” the statement went on. “My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

In September, Frehley canceled a concert at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California after falling while in his studio. A note to fans informed them that, against the guitarist’s wishes, he was being advised not to travel. On October 11, the remainder of his 2025 tour dates were canceled, citing “ongoing medical issues.”

Ace Frehley was born Paul Daniel Frehley. And, after getting a guitar in 1964 for Christmas, it seemed as if his fate was sealed. After a couple start and gos with a couple groups, Frehley’s band Molimo signed with RCA Records in 1971. After a few unreleased songs, Frehley saw a lead guitar ad placed by Simmons and Stanley. He went, he tried out and he got the gig.

Frehley officially joined KISS alongside other co-founders Simmons and Stanley in 1972. He stayed with the band until 1982 – ushering out albums like “Destroyer,” “Kiss Alive!,” “Rock and Roll Over” and “Love Gun” – before leaving the band to pursue a solo career.

In 1978, the members of KISS all released solo albums on the same day. Frehley’s reportedly sold the most of the group and his cover of Russ Ballard’s “New York Groove” – which was lauded as the best track on the album – became his signature song. Following his official departure from the band in 1982, the guitarist formed Frehley’s Comet, which dropped two albums before an “MTV Unplugged” special convinced KISS to get back together.

He rejoined the band in 1996 and the group enjoyed the profits of a very successful reunion tour. Frehley stayed with the band again until 2002. For the past 20 years, the guitarist toured successfully as a solo artist. In 2013, he reflected to Rolling Stone about the passion and devotion he continued to feel from KISS fans through the years.

“I have a lot of diehard fans,” Frehley said at the time. “Ace Frehley fans and Kiss fans are the greatest fans in the world. They’ve always been there for me through ups and downs. My life has been a roller coaster ride, but somehow I’ve always been able to land on my feet and still play the guitar.”