‘Donald’ Already Added to Kennedy Center Building Facade | Photo

It appears as though there’s no governmental red tape when it comes to certain vanity projects, because The Kennedy Center already has a new name attached to it.

Government workers added “Donald” to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts building in Washington, D.C., on Friday, just one day after The White House announced the Trump-appointed board had approved the change.

“This action is in line with the precedent of the State Department adding President Trump’s name to the Institute of Peace. And the previous administration renaming military bases,” center spokesperson Roma Daravi said in a statement. “It was always meant to be a bipartisan institution. Now it truly is. The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

On Thursday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared news of the unanimous vote to rename the center (although that ‘unanimous’ detail has since been called into question).

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” she shared on X. “Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation. Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

The president is set to host the televised version of the Kennedy Center Honors on Tuesday, after they taped on Dec. 7.