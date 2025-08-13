Trump to Host Kennedy Center Honors Himself, Complains About Not Being Nominated

President Trump revealed Wednesday morning that he’ll be hosting the Kennedy Center Honors himself this year, before immediately complaining that he’s not an honoree.

“Since 1978, the Kennedy Center honors have been among the most prestigious awards in the performing arts. I wanted one, I was never able to get one. It’s true, actually,” he said. “I would’ve taken it if they would’ve called me. I waited, and waited, and waited.”

“Then I said to hell with it, I’ll become chairman. And I’ll give myself an honor. Next year we’ll honor Trump, OK?” You can see Trump’s announcement, below.

This detail came after Trump announced himself as host, and complained about having to do that as well.

“I’ve been asked to host. I said, ‘I’m the president of the United States, are you fools asking me to do that?’” he shared. “‘Sir, you’ll get much higher ratings.’ I said, ‘I don’t care, I’m president of the United States, I won’t do it.’”

Trump then insisted he was begged to do it, ultimately relenting. Still, his allies are currently attempting to rename the Kennedy Center after the man himself.

Among the actual nominees this year are country singer George Strait, English actor Michael Crawford, actor Sylvester Stallone — who Trump previously named as a Special Ambassador to Hollywood — singer Gloria Gaynor and the band Kiss.