Seth Meyers Says Trump Deserves Best Original Screenplay Award for Fake Conversation About Kennedy Center Honors | Video

President Trump announced himself as this year’s Kennedy Center Honors host on Wednesday, immediately complaining about the job and saying he was begged to do it. And if there’s any award Trump deserves, Seth Meyers thinks it’s Best Original Screenplay, for the conversation where said begging supposedly occurred.

According to Trump, when he was asked to host the awards, he called the people asking “fools,” and told them that, as president, he has more important things to do. When they purportedly tried to encourage him by dangling the possibility of high ratings, he still said no. Then, apparently, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles told Trump to do it, and he immediately relented.

“Well, I think you deserve the award for Best Original Screenplay, because that’s definitely a fake conversation that did not happen,” Seth Meyers sniped during his “A Closer Look” segment. “No part of that.”

Meyers’s award suggestion came directly in response to Trump wanting one desperately. Shortly after explaining how he came to be the host of the show, Trump complained further that he’s never been named a Kennedy Center honoree himself before.

“I wanted one, I was never able to get one. It’s true, actually,” he said. “I would’ve taken it if they would’ve called me. I waited, and waited, and waited. Then I said to hell with it, I’ll become chairman. And I’ll give myself an honor. Next year we’ll honor Trump, OK?”

“I like how everyone laughs at him and then he says, ‘Well, it’s true actually,’” Meyers mocked.

Jokes aside though, the “Late Night” host fully expects Trump to follow through on his idea next year.

“He’s definitely not joking about giving himself an award,” Meyers said. “This is a guy who made a fake Time magazine cover for himself to hang on his wall, and repeatedly claimed that he won an award called Michigan Man of the Year, despite the fact that the state does not give out a Man of the Year Award, and Trump has never lived in Michigan.”

“I have no trouble believing that he’d give himself a made up award called the Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement Nobel Prize EGOT Award for Most everything, and the award will just be like a little golden statue of himself getting an award,” Meyers continued.

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.