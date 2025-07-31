Seth Meyers Laughs at Trump Looking ‘Actually Broken’ by Continued Epstein Questions | Video

President Donald Trump continues to face questions from voters and media members about the Epstein files and, after his response to one question in Scotland, Seth Meyers thinks the man is “actually broken.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host devoted his time to making fun of Trump and the MAGA movement for the Epstein case, reminding viewers that the president and his followers spent years “hyping up” the case as part of his campaign.

“They thought only their political enemies would be harmed. But they either forgot or conveniently ignored the fact that Donald Trump was Epstein’s best friend,” Meyers said. “It’s like basing an entire political movement around your opposition to Bert, and then voting for Ernie for president.”

As the segment went on, the “Late Night” host zeroed in on an interaction between Trump and a reporter that happened in Scotland, where the president visited to discuss a possible trade deal. When the journalist asked if “part of the rush” to get the deal done was to “knock [the] Jeffrey Epstein story out,” Trump got immediately angry.

“Oh you got to be kidding with that,” he retorted, shaking his head.

Play video

As the clip ended, Meyers stifled his laugh to continue on, marveling at Trump’s expression.

“I’ve seen him look upset before, but I’ve never seen Trump look actually broken,” the host said. “You could just hear it in his voice. He sounds like he’s been sitting at LaGuardia for nine hours and his flight just got delayed a third time.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.