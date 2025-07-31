Kamala Harris to Recount Her Presidential Campaign in New Book ‘107 Days’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to share her point of view after running the “shortest presidential campaign in modern history” in her upcoming book, “107 Days.”

“What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” she shared on X on Thursday. “‘107 Days’ is out on Sept. 23. I can’t wait for you to read it.”

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future, the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris said in an accompanying video. “It was intense, high-stakes and deeply personal for me and for so many of you. Since leaving office, I spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, talking with my team, my family, my friends, and pulling my thoughts together, in essence, writing a journal that is this book, ‘107 Days,’ with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey.”

“I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: Sometimes the fight takes a while, but I remain full of hope, and I remain clear-eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people,” she continued. “So thank you for being in this fight with me. I am forever grateful, and I cannot wait for you to read this and I’ll see you out there. Take care.”

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

Harris’ memoir announcement comes just one day after she formally confirmed she will not be running for governor of California after serving as VP to President Joe Biden. “In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor. I love this state, its people and its promise. It is my home,” she said in a Wednesday statement. “But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election.”

The politician lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump after the Democratic Party elevated her to nominee — despite not taking part in the primaries — once incumbent-eligible Biden withdrew from the race due to the public’s concerns over his age and mental fortitude.

“107 Days” hits shelves on Sept. 23 through Simon & Schuster.