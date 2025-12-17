‘Melania’ Trailer: Melania Trump Heads Back to Washington in Amazon Documentary

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the first trailer for her eponymous documentary on Wednesday, offering a rare glimpse into the life of a presidential spouse often shrouded in secrecy.

The Amazon-produced documentary, which hits theaters on Jan. 30, promises its audience the opportunity to “witness history in the making” as Trump assumes the first lady role for a second time.

The trailer shows multiple clips of Trump throughout the White House, President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and Mar-a-Lago, the family‘s sprawling Florida estate.

“Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” the first lady says in a voiceover.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the licensing rights to the documentary, which was announced in January, and a follow-up docuseries for its streaming service, Prime Video. The news came after founder Jeff Bezos made repeated overtures to President Donald Trump throughout 2024, including a dinner at the Trumps’ estate in Mar-a-Lago.

The documentary is directed by “Rush Hour” filmmaker Brett Ratner, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Ratner has denied the allegations.

Ratner is currently attached to a Paramount-distributed “Rush Hour 4” after the president lobbied the Ellison family, the company’s majority shareholders, for the sequel.

MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/n2kloQ4JwW — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 17, 2025

More to come…