‘Melania’ Trailer: Melania Trump Heads Back to Washington in Amazon Documentary

The Brett Ratner-directed doc hits theaters on Jan. 30

corbin-bolies
Melania Trump (Credit: Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump unveiled the first trailer for her eponymous documentary on Wednesday, offering a rare glimpse into the life of a presidential spouse often shrouded in secrecy.

The Amazon-produced documentary, which hits theaters on Jan. 30, promises its audience the opportunity to “witness history in the making” as Trump assumes the first lady role for a second time.

The trailer shows multiple clips of Trump throughout the White House, President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and Mar-a-Lago, the family‘s sprawling Florida estate.

“Everyone wants to know, so here it is,” the first lady says in a voiceover.

Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the licensing rights to the documentary, which was announced in January, and a follow-up docuseries for its streaming service, Prime Video. The news came after founder Jeff Bezos made repeated overtures to President Donald Trump throughout 2024, including a dinner at the Trumps’ estate in Mar-a-Lago.

The documentary is directed by “Rush Hour” filmmaker Brett Ratner, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. Ratner has denied the allegations.

Ratner is currently attached to a Paramount-distributed “Rush Hour 4” after the president lobbied the Ellison family, the company’s majority shareholders, for the sequel.

More to come…

David Zaslav, CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery and Ted Sarandos, CEO, Netflix attend the AFI Awards on Feb. 6, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
corbin-bolies

Corbin Bolies

