‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Bill Clinton Should Testify About Epstein, but Trying to Get Hillary Feels ‘Witch-Hunty’ | Video

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton refused this week to testify before the House Oversight Committee in the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite threats to be held in contempt. “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks it was fair to do so — at least for Hillary Clinton.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics discussion, the ABC hosts discussed their thoughts on whether the Clintons should appear in front of Congress, considering the couple has not been accused of any wrongdoing. For her part, Farah Griffin argued that Bill Clinton definitely should, but took issue with the attempts to bring Hillary in.

“Her name does not appear once in the Epstein files,” Farah Griffin said. “She has no known association beyond, I would guess, that Ghislaine Maxwell was at Chelsea’s wedding.”

“But to bring the wife into it feels weird,” Farah Griffin continued. “That would have been like dragging [Farah Griffin’s husband] Justin into the January 6 investigation. He had nothing to do with anything I had to — that part feels very, to use a Trump term, feels a little witch-hunty in that regard. But I do think Bill Clinton should testify.”

Farah Griffin also noted that Bill Clinton is “all over” the Epstein files — at least, the small portion that have been released, despite an order to release them all — even if it’s not as much as President Trump is in them.

“But if [Clinton] can shed any light on associations, that’s not necessarily saying he engaged in wrongdoing, but ‘Here’s some people I saw. Here’s what I knew he was up to,’ that’s something he should do.”

Host Sara Haines agreed, and added that the decision to subpoena the Clintons was a unanimous vote.

“I think when people don’t show up, it makes them look guiltier than they are,” she argued.

For her part, Joy Behar agreed that Bill Clinton should testify, but added that he should stipulate Trump should testify first. Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin did feel the decision to subpoena the Clintons was more politically rooted than anything.

The Clintons are the Clintons, and I think that they are, because of their positions as former Secretary of State and Senator and President United States, the Republican oversight committee really wants them there,” Hostin said.

