Producer Barry Josephson Apologizes for ‘Crude and Juvenile’ Email Exchange With Epstein: ‘I’m Ashamed’

Producer Barry Josephson apologized after his emails with Jeffrey Epstein, in which he objectified women and expressed support for the late sex offender, surfaced.

“There’s no excuse for what I said in some of my emails,” Josephson said in a statement. “The language was crude and juvenile, and I’m ashamed. While I did attend social events with Epstein, and he did visit my sets twice, I never traveled with on his plane, visited his island or saw him in the company of minors.”

He continued: “In my 47 years working in the entertainment industry, I’ve encountered thousands of people. My biggest regret, bar none, is that I foolishly believed his denials of wrongdoing. I was impressed by his circle of acquaintances from varied industries, and it blinded me. I apologize to all who were hurt by this clearly terrible and depraved individual.”

Josephson’s apology came two days after his ties to Epstein were called out in an article by Variety, which indicated the producer maintained a friendship with the disgraced financier well-after he pleaded guilty for procuring a child for prostitution.

Specifically, in an alleged February 2011 email exchange, Epstein told Josephson he was in need of an assistant and asked the latter if he knew of any “amazing women” in their early 20s who would be available to work for him in New York.

“I have ‘the’ girl,” Josephson reportedly wrote back. “Young, attractive, insane rack.”

The producer also suggested that the candidate was “smart, although not a genius” and would “do anything.” He also said that the woman was “tight lipped period end of story.”

Josephson, a producer for 2025’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and an executive producer for “Bones,” initially told the outlet that he “knew nothing about [Epstein],” adding, “You learn more and you distance yourself completely.”

The Wednesday report painted a very different picture, however. With the outlet claiming that Josephson arranged set visits for Epstein’s circle, including young women, and tried to get them auditions in Hollywood.

Additionally, Epstein reportedly provided Josephson with personal loans on more than one occasion. “I am overwhelmed by your friendship,” Josephson wrote to Epstein after paying off one loan.

Josephson later blasted author James Patterson as a “whore for headlines” for publishing “Filthy Rich: A Powerful Billionaire, the Sex Scandal that Undid Him, and All the Justice that Money Can Buy” about Epstein.

He added in his message to Epstein about the book: “You should hire one to write the tell all deception and distortion of the legal system and the girl who lied and deceived to make a quick buck.”