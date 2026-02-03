Jon Stewart Explains How He Wound Up in the Epstein Files: ‘This Is Actually True’ | Video

In an attempt to get ahead of reports on the matter, Jon Stewart explained how his name ended up in newly-released Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Of course, to get ahead of the story, I am also in the files,” Stewart said Monday on “The Daily Show.” “We all searched our names, right? You — alright. Well, I — yeah. No, I know. Whatever.”

Moving on, Stewart reiterated that he is, in fact, named in the Epstein files, specifying that his name was brought up during a conversation between the shamed financier and film producer Barry Josephson.

“This is actually true,” Stewart said, as he began to fill audiences in on the background story.

“I take you to the scene. It is midnight, Aug. 29, 2015. Jeffrey Epstein lies wide awake, his mind turning with ideas. He jots a quick note to a producer named Barry Josephson, saying, ‘I suggested to Woody’ — y’all know which Woody, right? It’s the Epstein files; it ain’t Harrelson,” Stewart said, referring to Woody Allen’s affiliation with Epstein. “Or the cowboy from ‘Toy Story.’”

Watch the clip below.

He went on to explain — using an excerpt from actual Epstein files — that Epstein suggested Allen do a new stand-up routine that would appear on Apple TV or Amazon.

“But Barry Josephson, thinking like the out-of-the-box television professional that he was, pitched this idea,” Stewart read. “This is true: ‘Make a true biographical experience with his stand-up being the capper. Somebody like Jon Stewart could host/narrate the biographical part.’”

He cuts away from reading to address the audience with his thoughts.

“Excuse me? I am offended. ‘Somebody like Jon Stewart?’ Or Jon Stewart? My point is, do I have the offer or is this an audition?” Stewart joked.

Stewart’s name appears in the documents at least 50 times, with much of the results being links to “The Daily Show” video clips that were in Epstein’s emails.

Later on, Stewart admitted that he doesn’t believe that the people listed will be held responsible.

“I gotta be honest, I’m just not sure anybody is going to be held accountable for any of this,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s bit comes after several more notable names were listed in new files tied to the Epstein investigation, including former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers, real estate mogul Andrew Farkas, former Democratic senator George Mitchell and more.