CBS News Pulls Peter Attia ‘60 Minutes’ Segment Amid Epstein Ties

CBS News will pull a segment of “60 Minutes” featuring Dr. Peter Attia on Sunday due to the contributor’s links to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The segment, an October interview with correspondent Norah O’Donnell discussing his work in longevity medicine, was expected to feature in a re-run of the nighttime news program set to air against Super Bowl LX. The call comes as CBS is expected to cut ties with the new contributor altogether after Attia’s name appeared more than 1,700 times in the final dump of the government’s files on Epstein, with many of the references including crass emails between the two.

CBS News declined to comment.

The network has remained silent on its plans regarding Attia following TheWrap’s report on a battle between Paramount’s corporate leadership, which sees the episode as a human resources issue and believes Attia can no longer provide expert advice, and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who wants to retain Attia and not give in to public outcry over the hire.

“It’s Bari versus everyone right now on Attia,” said an individual with knowledge of the internal discussion.

Attia was one of a dozen new contributors Weiss touted to staffers during a CBS News all-hands meeting last week. The contributors were part of an effort to “widen the aperture of the stories we tell and the voices we hear from and the people we listen to,” she told staffers.

CBS News also promoted Attia in a social media post as one of the “sharpest minds on the topics that matter most.”

The three million emails released on Friday included several communications between Attia and Epstein, many written in a friendly and crude manner. In 2015, he lamented that the “worst part about being (Epstein’s) friend is that the life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…” In 2016, Attia joked that “P—y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten, though.” You can see the messages for yourself below.

Attia, a physician and founder of Outlive, is an expert on wellness and longevity. His YouTube channel on health and wellness has over one million subscribers, and he’s carved out a niche on longevity. He also boasts 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Attia apologized in an X post on Monday for the relationship and said he was not involved in any criminal activity, discussed Epstein’s sexual exploitation of minors with him and had never traveled aboard Epstein’s plane or to his private island.

“That said, I apologize and regret putting myself in a position where emails, some of them embarrassing, tasteless, and indefensible, are now public, and that is on me,” he wrote. “I accept that reality and the humiliation that comes with it.”