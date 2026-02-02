CBS News Expected to Cut Ties With Contributor Peter Attia Over Epstein Links | Exclusive

CBS News is expected to cut ties with new contributor Peter Attia, a wellness expert, over his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, according to an individual with knowledge of Paramount’s thinking.

In the latest trove of Epstein emails released Friday, Attia appears chummy with the late, convicted sex offender, making crude jokes, offering to help Epstein live longer “for the ladies,” and gushing about Epstein’s “outrageous” lifestyle. Attia’s name appears more than 1,700 times in the trove of 3 million emails, including many personal email exchanges with Epstein.

In one 2015 email, Attia wrote: the “worst part about being your friend is that the life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…” In another in 2016, Attia joked about diet with Epstein by saying: “P—y is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten, though.”

The individual referred to the embarrassing revelation about Attia as an HR issue rather than an editorial matter.

A CBS News spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss announced Attia last week as one of the network’s 19 new contributors.

Beyond disgusted that Peter Attia MD, a man who I have followed for years and genuinely looked up to, is in the Epstein files over 1000 times. pic.twitter.com/lsXptOb5Kg — Dave @ Longevity Labs (@Dave_Longevity) February 1, 2026

Attia, a physician and founder of Outlive, is an expert on wellness and longevity. His YouTube channel has over 1 million subscribers, where he’s a frequent voice on the health and wellness topic and has carved out a niche on longevity. He also boasts 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Attia’s appearance in the Epstein emails is the latest blow to Weiss’ efforts to revamp CBS News, whose four-month tenure as the editor-in-chief has been marred by controversies. She has received blowback over the rocky rollout of Tony Dokoupil as the anchor of “CBS Evening News,” as well as for abruptly holding a “60 Minutes” segment on the plight of Venezuelan men who were swept up in Trump’s immigration crackdown and sent to a notorious El Salvador prison.

Last week, Weiss told her staff in a town hall that she was determined to earn their trust.

“I’m not going to stand up here today and ask for your trust. I’m going to earn it, just like we have to do with our viewers,” Weiss said, according to her prepared remarks. “What I can give you is what I’ve always tried to give my readers as a journalist: transparency, clarity, straight talk.”

A representative for Attia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.