Bari Weiss Expected to Cut Staff, Add New Contributors in CBS News Revamp

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is expected announce a slate of new contributors for the network during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday, part of sweeping changes that will include staff cuts, according to NPR.

Weiss plans to add 18 new contributors to the network that span the likes of podcasters and some alums of her contrarian outlet, the Free Press, which Paramount, CBS News’ parent company, purchased in October for $150 million.

Historian Niall Ferguson and tech journalist Patrick McGee, both of whom contribute to the Free Press, are among the new contributors, according to Axios, Others include Andrew Huberman and Peter Attia, New York chef Clare de Boer, cookbook author Caroline Chambers, Gen-Z and Gen Alpha-focused journalist Casey Lewis and Dr. Mark Hyman, a proponent of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” plan.

Weiss also plans to cut a significant portion of staff as part of her reinvention of the network’s news organization, according to NPR, the second round of cuts under Weiss after about 100 employees were laid off in October.

It is unclear how widespread the layoffs will be, though Paramount has planned to cut an additional 1,000 people across the company as part of its synergies following its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance. The cuts will not be announced at Tuesday’s meeting.

CBS News declined to comment ahead of the 11 a.m. meeting.

Taken together, the wave of contributors and staff cuts indicate Weiss plans to skew the network closer to the model she built at the Free Press, a website populated with avowed “independent” voices, in the hopes of boosting the network’s relevance. Ellison, to whom Weiss reports directly, has said he believed Weiss’ “entrepreneurial drive and editorial vision will invigorate CBS News.”

The plans also follow months of turmoil inside the network as Weiss’ initial changes have rankled staff. Weiss’ reimagining of “CBS Evening News” with anchor Tony Dokoupil has drawn intense scrutiny over his largely congenial interviews with and commentary on Trump administration officials, along with his characterization of the uprisings in Minnesota and the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the show’s first week alone, the network ousted the show’s No. 2 producer, and its debut ratings were also down considerably from the start of other “Evening News” hosts.

Weiss’ decision to temporarily spike a “60 Minutes” segment on the Trump administration’s deportation of Venezuelan migrants to a megaprison in El Salvador, three hours before it was set to air, also spurred an internal rebuke from correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi and others over the decision’s timing. Alfonsi claimed the decision to hold the segment appeared to be “political.” It came amid Ellison trying to flaunt his ties to the Trump administration in his bid to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery.

Longtime correspondent Scott Pelley also told his colleagues in a meeting last month that Weiss, who only weighed in on the segment after its legal review with concerns that it didn’t include on-record administration voices, could not treat her role as “a part-time job.”

The segment aired this month with a new introduction by Alfonsi, but the report was the same as a version that mistakenly aired in Canada, with the addition of a new intro and postscript. The “60 Minutes” episode has led to some concerns that Alfonsi and Pelley could be fired, according to the New York Post, and the network is reportedly willing to buy staffers out of their contracts.