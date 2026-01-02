‘CBS News Has Fallen’: Tony Dokoupil Lambasted After Sharing New ‘Evening News’ Strategy

Critics call out the Paramount-owned and Bari Weiss-led network’s ability to report without bias

Tony Dokoupil
Tony Dokoupil (Credit: CBS News)

Newly minted host of “CBS Evening News” Tony Dokoupil had a message for viewers to ring in the new year, but not everyone was on board with his new approach for the legacy network’s reporting strategy.

Dokoupil outlined a new direction for CBS News, vowing to focus on the perspective of the average American after years of media putting too much weight on “advocates … academics or elites.” The anchor, who filled the seat once held by Walter Cronkite, Norah O’Donnell and Dan Rather, was appointed under the new corporate ownership of Paramount and the stewardship of new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

“CBS News has fallen,” Dr. Kevin Young wrote in a post to X, following the anchor’s social media PSA video. “Americans must now rely on international news outlets rather than US based state run media for factual journalism.”

Another user mocked the anchor asking, “Why is CBS posting Tony Dokoupil’s Fox News audition tape?”

In his straight-to-social media video, Dokoupil named several stories that Americans believe the press missed over the years: NAFTA, the Iraq war, Russiagate, COVID lockdowns, Hunter Biden’s laptop and “the president’s fitness for office.”

Tony Dokoupil
Read Next
Tony Dokoupil Vows 'You Come First' From 'CBS Evening News' Anchor Chair: 'People Do Not Trust Us Like They Used To' | Video

“We’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you,” he said. “And I know this because at certain points, I have been you. I have felt this way too. I felt like what I was seeing and hearing on the news didn’t reflect what I was seeing and hearing in my own life, and that the most urgent questions simply weren’t being asked.”

Keep reading for more reactions to Dokoupil’s introduction as anchor of “CBS Evening News.”

Tony Dokoupil (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Read Next
CBS News Names Tony Dokoupil the New Face of ‘Evening News’

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments