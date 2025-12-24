Justice Department Reveals Possible Existence of ‘Over a Million More’ Epstein Files

The release of the Epstein Files is far from over.

Last Friday, the U.S. government began releasing files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, unveiling hundreds of documents—many heavily redacted—to the public. By Wednesday, however, the Department of Justice revealed on X that as many as a million more Epstein files may still exist.

“The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case,” the Department of Justice said on X. “The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review them for release, in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, existing statutes and judicial orders.”

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks,” they continued. “The Department will continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.”

The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI have informed the Department of Justice that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. The DOJ has received these documents from SDNY and the FBI to review… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 24, 2025

The announcement on Christmas Eve came only hours after a bipartisan group of 12 U.S. senators called on the Justice Department’s watchdog to investigate the agency’s failure to meet its deadline. In a letter to Acting Inspector General Don Berthiaume, 11 Democrats and one Republican emphasized that victims “deserve full disclosure” and the “peace of mind” provided by an independent audit.

Journalists and members of the general public have spent the last few days digging into the already-released files, which included photos of Michael Jackson and former President Bill Clinton.

The initial outpouring of files came a month after President Donald Trump ordered their release following a bipartisan push in Congress. Many figures, such as Marjorie Taylor Green, have criticized the delay of the full release of the documents, as well as the heavy redactions included therein.

“Release all the files,” Green said on X. “It’s literally the law.”

The Department of Justice has also been accused of removing incriminating information from the files, including photos of Trump. Among the already-released documents is an allegation that Trump raped an unnamed woman.

The claim was found within a report filed with the FBI on Oct. 27, 2020, which was released alongside thousands of new Epstein files. A man called the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center and relayed a 1999 Christmastime conversation he had with a woman about the time he allegedly drove Trump in a limousine in 1995. The man alleged that Trump repeatedly referred to a “Jeffrey” and made references to “abusing some girl.”

According to the report, as the man spoke, the unnamed woman’s demeanor went “stone cold.” The woman eventually said that Trump “raped me” alongside Jeffrey Epstein. The man urged her to call the police, but she said she feared for her safety.

“I can’t they will kill me,” the unnamed woman said, according to the report.