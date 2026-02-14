Bill O’Reilly Defends Trump as ‘Anti-Epstein’ Whistleblower Amid New File Revelations | Video

Bill O’Reilly issued a passionate defense of Donald Trump over his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday, noting the president was painted as being “anti-Epstein” in recently released files.

On Friday, the conservative commentator addressed the new revelations involving Trump and Epstein, in which the president reportedly called the Palm Beach Police Department in the mid-200os amid their investigation of the disgraced financier.

“Thank goodness you’re stopping him,” Trump is noted saying in the document, which was released by the DOJ in January. “Everyone has known he’s been doing this.”

Per O’Reilly, Trump’s critics “desperately want to hang” the president for his past association with Epstein and defended that this particular document appeared to prove he was against the infamous sex offender.

“I’m going to walk right through this: 2006, Jeffrey Epstein was under investigation for crimes involving minor girls,” O’Reilly said. “That got into the press. Trump called authorities in Palm Beach County and, specifically, the sheriff, Michael Ryder. Trump told the sheriff, according to the documents in the Epstein files, ‘OK, you better get Epstein, he’s an awful guy.’”

He continued: “That same year, 2006, Epstein was indicted. Took two years and he was convicted on state charges in Florida. Served 18 months in prison. Then he got out of prison, went back to doing the same stuff.”

As O’Reilly put it, Trump was clearly “anti-Epstein before 2006, but now he’s on the record.”

“So, you would think that everybody would report this the way I just did and then the hysteria would stop. Nope,” O’Reilly bemoaned. “CNN comes out and says, ‘Well, that indicates that Trump knew what Epstein was doing and and didn’t report it quickly enough,’ or some stupid spin garbage like that.”

Watch his remarks below:

While White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was unable to confirm whether the report was accurate on Tuesday, she did note that it corroborated Trump’s stance that he had a falling out with Epstein and cut ties with the notorious sex trafficker.

“What I’m telling you is what President Trump has always said, is that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club because Jeffrey Epstein was a creep, and that remains true,” she added.

Regardless, Trump has remained a constant fixture amid ongoing discussion about the Epstein files, given the president is allegedly named over a million times in the documents. Trump has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in the Epstein files, but the DOJ noted in December that some of the documents contained “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

They statement continued, “To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”