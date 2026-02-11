CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Refutes White House Complaints Over Epstein Coverage

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins pushed back on the White House’s frustration over media coverage of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, reminding viewers of “The Source” that the story remains relevant because of the ongoing revelations from the Epstein files.

Reporters peppered White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a Tuesday press briefing with questions about Lutnick’s testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee. Lutnick acknowledged that he and his family met with Epstein for lunch on Epstein’s private island in 2012, years after Epstein registered as a sex offender and an apparent contradiction of Lutnick’s claims that he shunned the man decades ago. Lutnick said the two did not have a relationship, and he has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump remained a Lutnick supporter and added that “there are a lot of wins in the news this week that people in this room have not asked about, because you continue to ask questions about the same subject.” Leavitt then listed a number of Trump administration accomplishments before ending the briefing.

“Of course, this story has stayed in the headlines because there’s new information, and survivors have been saying that they still want accountability here for what has happened,” Collins said on Tuesday’s “The Source.” “The Justice Department, in just the last 24 hours or so, has unredacted more names in the Epstein documents.”

Collins pointed to how Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged that Epstein friend Les Wexner had his name mistakenly redacted in the government’s release earlier this month of millions of Epstein-related documents. She also noted that Wexner and Epstein’s former assistant were labeled “co-conspirators” in a 2019 FBI document.

“Now, being listed as a co-conspirator doesn’t mean they’re guilty of any crimes,” Collins said. “They were never charged with anything. But what investigators uncovered about people in Epstein’s orbit is what a lot of people, including the survivors, want to know.”

Collins has drawn scrutiny from Trump over her coverage of the Epstein case. Trump accused her last week of being “the worst reporter” who never smiles after she tried to ask him about Epstein survivors’ frustration over the government’s redactions of the Epstein files during an Oval Office press gaggle.

“She’s a young woman — I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” Trump said as he sat behind the Resolute Desk. “I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

CNN later defended Collins as “an exceptional journalist” in a statement.