Bill O’Reilly Steps Back With Undisclosed Illness: ‘I Am Dealing With a Malady’

Bill O’Reilly will be taking a break from his various media endeavors to deal with an undisclosed illness, the “No Spin News” host announced Wednesday on his website.

“Hey No Spin Nation,” he wrote in a brief message. “Sorry I am dealing with a malady. We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”

There were no further details from the 76-year-old veteran journalist, political commentator, best-selling historical author and former Fox News host. Though the health update came on Tuesday, his YouTube channel was posting fresh content as recently as Wednesday.

After 16 years atop the cable ratings on “The O’Reilly Factor,” O’Reilly was dismissed from Fox News in 2017 when the New York Times reported that he had settled several lawsuits involving sexual misconduct. He has been producing his own “No Spin News” podcast and TV program ever since.

O’Reilly also makes frequent appearances on Chris Cuomo’s show on NewsNation, and has written several best-selling nonfiction books, including “Killing Lincoln,” “Killing Kennedy,” “Killing Jesus” and “Killing Reagan.”

Long considered conservative-leaning, the former CBS and ABC journalist has insisted for his entire career that he does not identify with any political ideology, writing in his book “The O’Reilly Factor” that “the truth doesn’t have labels. When I see corruption, I try to expose it. When I see exploitation, I try to fight it. That’s my political position.”