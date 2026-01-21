Sean Hannity Gets Into On-Air Shouting Match After Being Accused of ‘Hanging Out With Pedophiles’ | Video

A Fox News guest took Sean Hannity to task on his own show, calling the host out for hanging with “pedophiles and criminals in Mar-a-Lago.”

Tennessee State representative Justin Jones joined the show Tuesday and immediately started calling Hannity out while the host pushed a pro-ICE agenda. While Hannity pulled up a list of crimes committed by illegal immigrants, Jones blew right past that and went after Hannity.

“I’m glad you’re bringing up a list, because if you want to go after rapists and criminals, you would stop hanging out with perverts and hanging out with pedophiles in the White House, Sean,” Jones said.

You're a Disgrace!' — Wild On-Air Showdown as Hannity Confronts Democrat Over ICE Remarks

He added straight to the audience: “This man wants you to be afraid. He wants you to be fearful of your immigrant neighbors because he wants to protect the billionaires who keep you from having healthcare, letting farms close. He does not care about crime; he hangs out with pedophiles and criminals in Mar-a-Lago.”

Hannity – a friend of President Donald Trump and a frequenter at his Mar-a-Lago estate – tried to get Jones back on the topic of ICE agents’ activities in Minnesota. However, Jones was not deterred and continued to talk to Hannity’s audience about the host.

“Okay, you got your little talking point out,” Hannity asked. “You feel good about yourself? This is not MSDNC.”

The crosstalk ramped up then as both the host and the guest went after one another at the same time.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Jones said. “You’re distracting from the real issues. You want them to be afraid of immigrants because all you have is fear.”

“I care about the American people,” Hannity responded.

“The America I believe in does not look like masked men targeting people,” Jones fired back. “Shameful. Shameful… I’m going to pray for you that you lay down this burden and these lies, Sean. Shame on you, my brother. God have mercy on you.”

“You’re a disgrace, my brother,” the host finished. “You’re a disgrace.”

