Billboard Sets Leila Cobo and Jason Lipshutz to Run Newsroom as Co-Chief Content Officers

Billboard has tapped Leila Cobo and Jason Lipshutz to run the newsroom as co-Chief Content Officers, the Penske-owned publication announced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, outgoing editor-in-chief Hannah Karp is set to join Warner Music Group as EVP and Chief Communications Officer, effective Jan. 26. She joined the music outlet in 2017. The changes come a month after Billboard veterans Robert Levine, Steve Knopper, Dave Brooks, Glenn Peoples and Frank DiGiacomo were all laid off.

As co-CCOs, the newly promoted pair of Cobo and Lipshutz will oversee editorial decisions as well as existing brands such as Women in Music, Latin Music Week and The Stage at SXSW.

“I am so proud to recognize two incredibly deserving talents within the organization,” Penske Media Corporation chairman and CEO Jay Penske said in a statement. “Leila is one of the most well-regarded voices and leaders in Latin American music today. She has brought unprecedented awareness to the genre, championing talent and building globally recognized franchises that celebrate it. Similarly, Jason is one of the most trusted voices in modern pop music and brings passion and creativity to his work. I look forward to watching Leila and Jason helm Billboard’s editorial content and evolve it for the future.”

Cobo previously served as chief content officer of Billboard Latin, while Lipshutz was executive director of music; she will now add country music to her lineup, while he handles pop, rock, hip-hop and dance. They will both report to Billboard CEO Mike Van, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to recognize such extraordinary leaders within our organization,” Van said in a statement. “What Leila has been able to create over the years through her commitment to excellence, deep relationships and passion for music is unprecedented. Additionally, watching Jason grow with Billboard over the years into such a respected and committed leader of the organization is incredible. Together, Leila and Jason bring unmatched expertise, enthusiasm balanced with vision, and business savvy to these roles, positioning Billboard’s world-class editorial content and events for a bold and exciting future.”

“It’s an honor to steer the content of Billboard, the most respected, forward-looking music media brand in the world,” Cobo added. “It is also a privilege to do so alongside Jason, an absolute encyclopedia of musical knowledge. I am thankful to Jay Penske and Mike Van for their unwavering belief in my ability and giving me this opportunity. I look forward to continuing to elevate diverse voices and genres, expanding Billboard’s storytelling, and shining a spotlight on the global music landscape.”

“I’m thrilled to lead an extraordinary team alongside my friend and colleague Leila Cobo, and grateful to PMC leadership for this opportunity,” Lipshutz echoed. “As someone who has worked at every level of the Billboard editorial team, I know the beating heart of this brand, understand the talent on our staff, and see the potential for what we can accomplish in the coming years.”