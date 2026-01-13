Chris Cuomo Sets Live Morning Show at SiriusXM

Inaugural guests for “Cuomo Mornings” include James Carville, Bob Costas, Mark Cuban, Joe Manchin, Wes Moore and Rand Paul

JD Knapp
Chris Cuomo on NewsNation (Credit: NewsNation)
Chris Cuomo is set to return to SiriusXM with a live weekday morning show called “Cuomo Mornings,” promising a bipartisan approach to political news coverage, the radio company announced on Tuesday.

Starting Jan. 20, the program will air from 7-9 a.m. ET on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. (Politics of the United States) channel. Inaugural guests include James Carville, Bob Costas, Mark Cuban, Joe Manchin, Wes Moore and Rand Paul.

“Too much of our politics is about teams instead of truth,” Cuomo said in a Tuesday statement. “‘Cuomo Mornings’ is going to be about breaking through those barriers, asking better questions and bringing people into the conversation instead of talking past them. We need to prioritize common sense, accountability and real dialogue, and SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel is exactly where that belongs. I’m very excited to be back on the platform and to engage with callers every day. Let’s get after it.”

“Built around the idea that the country is more than red vs. blue, ‘Cuomo Mornings’ will focus on breaking down party lines and elevating honest, solutions-oriented conversations about the political, cultural and social issues shaping Americans’ lives,” per a synopsis. “Broadcasting live each weekday, the program will feature Cuomo’s trademark straight talk, interviews with newsmakers from across the ideological spectrum and conversations with listeners of all political viewpoints, creating a daily forum where disagreement doesn’t mean division.”

“Cuomo Mornings” is just the latest broadcast from the veteran newsreader. Cuomo has previously anchored shows such as “20/20” and “Good Morning America” for ABC News, “New Day” and “Cuomo Prime Time” for CNN and, currently, “Cuomo” for NewsNation. He was also once the host of “Let’s Get After It With Chris Cuomo” on SiriusXM.

