Chris Hayes Sounds Off on Kristi Noem’s Ousting From DHS: ‘Spectacular and Humiliating’ | Video

Chris Hayes ripped into departing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, calling her ousting from DHS “spectacular and humiliating.”

During Thursday’s “All in With Chris Hayes,” the MS NOW host weighed in on President Donald Trump’s decision to replace Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), noting that the latter “may be no better,” but that he wanted to focus solely on Noem’s ignominious cabinet career.

“Well, the tenure of the worst Secretary of Homeland Security since the agency was formed has come to an end,” Hayes started off. “In spectacular and humiliating fashion, Kristi Noem and, we assume, her special government friend are out. Fired today on Truth Social by Donald Trump.”

He added: “She made it 14 months, almost exactly as long as Cricket, the dear departed dog she bragged about shooting in her memoir. Kristi Noem’s tenure is ending in complete humiliation.”

Hayes then drew viewers’ attention to Noem’s congressional testimony from earlier in the week, where the Trump official was fiercely questioned by both parties for her handling of the Department of Homeland Security.

“You can see from the look on her face this week as she was grilled by members of both parties, she very much looked like someone who knew she was in danger of losing her job,” Hayes said. “And you could be forgiven for finding it all satisfying, considering just how corrupt and vile DHS has been under Noem’s watch.”

As Hayes went on, he called out Noem for “defending the violence and mass raids and kidnappings that have come to dominate headlines for a year,” as well as the slandering of ICE shooting victims Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Though, as Hayes highlighted, it wasn’t even these controversies that saw Noem removed from her position. Rather, according to recent reports, the decision came about after controversy tied to Noem’s $220 million DHS media contract — which Trump has denied knowing about. Watch Hayes’ full commentary below.

Hayes’ comments came hours after Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday and shared that Noem was out as Homeland Security Secretary, replacing her with Sen. Mullin.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” Trump wrote. “I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”

The president made no mention of Noem’s past controversies.

