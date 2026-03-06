Jen Psaki Slams Melania Trump as ‘Very Freaking Out of Touch’ Over UN Appearance Amid Iran War | Video

Jen Psaki blasted Melania Trump as “very freaking out of touch” after the first lady presided over a U.N. Security Council meeting days after President Donald Trump launched an attack on Iran.

The MS NOW host weighed in on the first lady’s controversial appearance in a new video Thursday, where she called out the irony of Trump’s U.N. appearance, given she was there to discuss children in conflict zones directly after a girls’ school was struck in Iran.

“One of the things — of all of the things — that has stuck out to me is just how freaking out of touch all of these people in the Trump administration are,” Psaki said. “There are so many of them to list, but I just want to start with the first lady, Melania Trump, because we are now nearly a week into a war with Iran that Donald Trump started. And yet, they made this decision — I do not know who made this decision. I don’t know who kept this thing on the schedule, but she showed up to it — for Melania Trump, the first lady, to preside over a U.N. Security Council meeting focusing on children in conflict zones.”

As Psaki went on, she highlighted that Trump’s appearance at the U.N. Security Council meeting occurred just “two days after the war started,” as well as two days after “a girls’ school in Iran was struck, killing 160 girls.”

“And yet, there she was presiding over the meeting like nothing had happened,” she added. “Like, she was some sort of substantive contributor to the administration, and without any seeming reference in her mind to the fact that there was a war her husband started two days ago that had literally killed children.”

After playing a portion of Trump’s address, where the first lady failed to say anything of substance while in full glam, Psaki sounded off: “I mean, I’m glad your makeup is on point, but presiding over a meeting about children in conflict while 160 girls were just killed in Iran in a strike your husband [oversaw]. Well, it’s very freaking out of touch.” Watch Psaki’s full commentary below.

The first lady isn’t the only member of the Trump administration to face backlash this week over the conflict in Iran. Not only has the president been accused of launching the attack as a distraction from the Epstein files, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was roasted for his combative comments amid an Iran update — where he suggested the media was trying to make the president “look bad” with its war coverage.

However, Trump has defended the combat operations in the Middle East, previously explaining that the new military campaign was meant to “prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people,” Trump said in a video message released on Truth Social late Friday evening. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”