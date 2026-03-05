‘The Daily Show’ Torches Pete Hegseth as a ‘Cheesy Movie Villain’ After ‘No Mercy’ Iran Speech | Video

“The Daily Show” blasted U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a “cheesy movie villain” after his fired up Iran War speech, in which he vowed the country would win “without mercy.”

Host Michael Kosta weighed in on Hegseth’s controversial address during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he challenged the Trump official to rethink his seemingly villainous stance on the conflict in the Middle East.

After playing footage from Hegseth’s speech, in which the secretary of war said America was “winning decisively, devastatingly and without mercy” and engaging in “not a fair fight,” Kosta called on the former “Fox & Friends” co-host to sound less like a bully.

“Whoa, whoa. Whoa. Come on, dude,” he said. “‘Not a fair fight?’ That’s not usually something you hear the good guys say, which, remember, that’s us, right? Let’s try again. And this time, avoid sounding so much like a bully.”

However, Hegseth doubled down during his speech, adding, “We are punching them while they’re down, which is exactly how it should be.”

“What the f–k, dude?” Kosta sounded off. “Why does the secretary of defense sound like a cheesy movie villain?”

At this moment, “The Daily Show” spliced moments from Hegseth’s heated speech alongside famous movie villains, including the Cobra Kai dojo from “The Karate Kid,” Eric Idle as Dibs in “Casper” and Uncle Deadly in “The Muppets.”

Kosta quipped: “Fun fact — that evil Muppet also got his start as a weekend ‘Fox & Friends’ host.”

Before moving on, Kosta did give Hegseth one bit of credit, suggesting the Secretary of War made it clear the conflict with Iran was “very much a war,” a talking point MAGA can’t seem to agree on.

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m ET on Comedy Central.