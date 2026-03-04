“Morning Joe” sounded off on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, blasting the Secretary of War’s declarations about the ongoing U.S. operation against Iran as a “childish litany of accomplishments.”

On Wednesday, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski weighed in on Hegseth’s Wednesday press conference where he delivered an update on the conflict.

“America is winning. Decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy,” Hegseth said, noting that the U.S. and Israeli military has caused “sheer destruction” to Iran’s military force, including sinking an Iranian warship.

“Only the United States of America could lead this, only us,” Hegseth said. “But when you add the Israeli Defense Forces, a devastatingly capable force, the combination is sheer destruction for our radical Islamist Iranian adversaries. They are toast, and they know it. Or at least soon enough, they will know it.”

With a sigh, Brzezinski started to chime in with thoughts.

“That is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Cain, giving an update on the ongoing war with Iran,” Brzezinski said. “Honestly, Pete Hegseth with a rather childish, childish litany of accomplishments about a very serious issue, war with Iran, talking about how American forces would deliver death and destruction all day long to Iran.”

Brzezinski added that Hegseth shared some core details about the operation but more or less just boasted about “death and destruction and power” with no real reasoning on what the immediate threat was, noting Hegseth’s lack of context when discussing the logistics and decision-making that went into the strikes.

Brzezinski said Hegseth claiming that Iran was going to attack “eventually” doesn’t constitute as “immediate.”

“Eventual is not immediate,” Brzezinski said. “So there was no answers on what the immediate threat was, which is what a lot of people want to know. Like, what was it that triggered this without going to Congress?”

Watch the video above.



