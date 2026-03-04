‘The Daily Show’ Torches MAGA for Refusing to Definitively Label Iran Conflict: ‘We All Know It’s a War’ | Video

“The Daily Show” roasted President Donald Trump’s supporters for refusing to call the conflict in Iran a war, despite it essentially being one.

Host Michael Kosta weighed in on the situation in the Middle East during Tuesday’s monologue, where he called out Trump for backtracking on his promise to be a president of peace.

“Well, well, well, looks like we caught Donald Trump in a lie,” Kosta joked as his studio audience erupted into laughter.

As Kosta continued, he noted that the current conflict with Iran would force those in MAGA “to admit he’s gone back on his promise by starting a new war” — which requires Congress’ authorization, something Trump did not get before moving forward with the strike.

At this moment, “The Daily Show” shared footage of Trump loyalists Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) making the media rounds and outright refusing to call the situation a war. Rather, the MAGA members framed it as “combat operations.”

“Sure, sure. It’s a strategic combat operation,” Kosta said. “Guys, you can call it whatever you want. We all know it’s a war.”

He added: “This reminds me of how my Aunt Trudy, she used to bring her so-called roommate to Thanksgiving every year. We all knew they weren’t roommates. They were soulmates and they were scissoring.”

Per Kosta, Trump and MAGA’s explanation of the conflict was eerily similar to the defense Russian President Vladimir Putin issued after his attack on Ukraine.

“Ah, great, always good for the country to have the same messaging strategy as Vladimir Putin,” he said. “We don’t need Trump copying more s–t Putin does. It’s a slippery slope that could lead to the worst possible scenario — Trump going shirtless.”

Watch Kosta’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m ET on Comedy Central.