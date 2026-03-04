X Bans Creators From Posting AI Videos of ‘Armed Conflict’ Amid Iran War, Threatens Permanent Suspension

X is enforcing bans and possible permanent suspensions for users who post AI videos of “armed conflict” amid the current war with Iran.

On Tuesday, the app’s head of product Nikita Bier posted the announcement regarding posts that utilized AI to create false depictions of combat situations. X was flooded with users creating false depictions of fighting in the days following the initial attack, leading to confusion for those following the news online as to what was truly happening and what was false.

“Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the program,” Bier said. “During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.”

He added: “Starting now, users who post AI-generated videos of an armed conflict – without adding a disclosure that it was made with AI – will be suspended from Creator Revenue Sharing for 90 days. Subsequent violations will result in a permanent suspension from the program. This will be flagged to us by any post with a Community Note or if the content contains meta data (or other signals) from generative AI tools.”

Trump declared the United States military engaged in major combat operations in Iran, and vowed to eliminate those who “endanger” the country and its allies in a video released in the early hours of the morning on Saturday.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a video message released on Truth Social Friday evening. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard terrible people.”

He continued: “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas and our allies throughout the world. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops and the innocent people in many, many countries.”