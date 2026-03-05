AOC Suggests Trump Is Risking World War III to Cover Up Epstein Files Revelations | Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested President Donald Trump’s military action abroad meant to distract from revelations tied to the Epstein files, calling the timing suspicious.

“He impulsively went in on Venezuela. He impulsively went in on Iran,” the congresswoman from New York sounded off to press on Wednesday. “There was no exit or endgame for either of these two situations. It led to increased global instability everywhere he goes. And every time he’s done that, it has been consistent with a spike or a revelation in what is happening with the Epstein files.”

As AOC continued, she made it clear she refused to “dismiss” the coincidence of the timing, adding, “I think that he feels existentially tied to [the Epstein files.]”

“I actually think that it is one reason that he must be removed from office,” she added. “Because if the Epstein files have such a hold on President Trump and this administration, that they are willing to plunge us and risk world war in order to save themselves politically, that is the definition of someone who cannot make objective decisions for the American people.”

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism came five days after Trump declared that the United States military, along with Israel, had engaged in major combat operations in Iran.

AOC: He impulsively went in on Venezuela. He impulsively went in on Iran. It led to increased global instability everywhere he goes. And every time he’s done that, it has been consistent with a spike or a revelation in what is happening with the Epstein files. I think that he… pic.twitter.com/RXL04npVkc — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2026

The president said at the time that the new military campaign was “massive and ongoing,” defending it was meant to “prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

Prior to this, the DOJ was accused of withholding Trump-related Epstein files, including memos tied to an unverified accusation of rape made against the president.

In addition to AOC, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) blasted Trump’s Iran war as a distraction, writing on X Sunday, “PSA: Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away, any more than the Dow going above 50,000 will.”

Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert expressed similar sentiments this week. Not only did Kimmel playfully rename the military operation as “Operation Epsteino Distracto” during his Monday night monologue, but Colbert joked that operation “Epic Fury” was actually “an anagram for ‘Forget Epstein.’”

Conservative voices have also spoken out against the operation in the Middle East, as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly both expressed frustration over the conflict.

Though, Trump brushed off their Iran criticism, noting Tuesday, “MAGA is Trump — MAGA’s not the other two.”