Don Lemon Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges Over Anti-ICE Church Protest

Don Lemon pled not guilty Friday to federal civil rights charges brought against him for documenting an ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

The former CNN anchor was arrested Jan. 30 nearly two weeks after his protest coverage in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was released later that same day without bail.

Lemon and others face charges under two federal statutes, conspiracy to deprive rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which prevents one from interfering with someone’s First Amendment right of religious freedom.

The independent journalist covered the Jan. 18 anti-ICE protest at a church where one of the pastors was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official. Four other people are set to be arraigned in the case. Lemon maintains that he is a journalist not an activist.

Lemon did not comment to reporters as he entered the courthouse Friday accompanied by his attorney. Following his arrest last month, the journalist shared that he does not see the arrest as a set back.

“I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,” Lemon said. “In fact, there is no more important time than right now, this very moment, for a free and independent media that shines a light on the truth and holds those in power accountable.”

“The First Amendment of the Constitution protects that work for me and for countless other journalists,” he added. “I will not be silenced.”

The protest garnered criticism from conservative leaders and media pundits, including Megyn Kelly and Karoline Leavitt.

Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, who was the subject of an AI-altered photo posted by the official White House social media accounts, is also scheduled for arraignment in the case Friday.