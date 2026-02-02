Trump Threatens to Sue Michael Wolff After New Batch of Epstein Emails | Video

President Donald Trump threatened to sue author Michael Wolff after the government released its final batch of files on Jeffrey Epstein, claiming to reporters that Epstein and Wolff were “conspiring” to harm him.

Trump told reporters late Saturday after an appearance at the Alfalfa Club dinner in Washington, D.C., that the latest batch of documents had “absolved” him from any claims of wrongdoing in connection with the late convicted sex offender. The documents included accusations of sexual misconduct against Trump, claims he has denied.

Epstein, Trump said, was “conspiring with Wolff to do harm to me politically,” Trump said. “That’s not a friend.”

“So we’ll probably sue Wolff on that,” Trump added. “And maybe the Epstein estate I guess, I don’t know, but we’re certainly gonna sue him.”

While Wolff’s relationship with Epstein has been well-documented, including his insistence to Epstein that the financier was the “Trump bullet” that could derail his 2016 presidential campaign, it was unclear what new information Trump was referring to.

The White House referred TheWrap to a spokesperson for the president’s outside legal counsel, who pointed to the president’s remarks.

Wolff did not respond to an email on Monday seeking comment.

In a Substack post on Sunday, Wolff wrote the threat was “the third, or perhaps the fourth, time” Trump has threatened a lawsuit and that he didn’t know what Trump was referring to. Wolff is suing first lady Melania Trump for trying to stifle his comments on the couple’s relationship with Epstein.

“The outlines of the Trumps’ close and compromised relationship with Epstein are clear,” Wolff wrote. “So, yes, let’s have more lawsuits, more ways to get the Trumps under oath, and to confront them with names, dates, places, and the testimony of so many other people in the Epstein circle. Bring it on: I don’t have anything to hide, Mr. President, but you surely do.”

Wolff is one of several media personalities or outlets Trump has threatened to sue in recent weeks, including CBS News, New York magazine and Grammys host Trevor Noah.

