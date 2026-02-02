Donald Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah Over Grammys Epstein Island Joke: ‘Get Ready’

Donald Trump threatened to sue Trevor Noah late Sunday night after the 2026 Grammys host made a joke about the president wanting Greenland as a replacement for Epstein Island.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” he continued. “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.”

Trump concluded, “Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

The president’s social media threat came after the former “Daily Show” host made the following joke about Trump and Bill Clinton in response to Billie Eilish and Finneas winning Song of the Year for “Wildflower.”

“Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That is a Grammy that every artist wants,” Noah began. “Almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

He added, “I told you it’s my last year, what are you going to do about it?”

The comedian’s joke, meanwhile, came after Trump was indeed named in the latest 3 million-document dump of Epstein Files, released by the Department of Justice last week. Trump has denied any wrongdoing after ending his highly publicized friendship with Epstein in the early 2000s, but the new pages contain graphic and disturbing allegations about the late convicted child sex trafficker’s infamous inner circle.

Noah will not return to host the 2027 Grammys when they move to ABC, Hulu and Disney+ next year. As the president noted in his initial message, Trump has settled with both ABC and CBS for $16 million apiece in the past over the networks’ coverage with George Stephanopoulos and “60 Minutes,” respectively.