Bad Bunny Declares ‘ICE OUT,’ Olivia Dean Praises Immigrants at Grammys: ‘We’re Not Animals’ | Video

Bad Bunny used his acceptance speech for Best Música Urbana Album at this year’s Grammys to call out ICE and reiterate the importance of leading with love instead of hate.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say: ICE OUT,” the Puerto Rican rapper and singer said at the top of his speech, prompting loud cheers from those in attendance at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different,” the Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, continued. “If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it — with love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God!”

Before thanking anyone in his Grammy acceptance speech, Bad Bunny called for “ICE OUT,” and earned a standing ovation from the crowd in return.



“We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens,” he said. “We are human, and we are Americans.” pic.twitter.com/1HGWAsfpcF — TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 2, 2026

Following his Grammys appearance this week, Bunny is next set to take the stage at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His booking was met with fierce backlash last year from MAGA supporters and certain members of the Trump administration, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

When asked whether ICE would be on-site at the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif. to check the immigration status of Bad Bunny fans hoping to see his halftime performance, Noem promised that agents for the immigration agency would be “all over that place.” The NFL has nonetheless stood by its selection and Bunny himself has stood his ground, even in the face of calls to back out.

In a statement following his booking last year, the rapper said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown.” His Grammys comments Sunday only further continue his ongoing commitment to celebrating America’s immigrants and putting them in the national spotlight.

Billie Eilish echoed the rapper’s comments when she took to the stage to accept the Grammy for Song of the Year for “Wildflower.” “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” the “Hit Me Hard and Soft” singer said. “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.”

“Our voices really do matter and the people matter,” Eilish added. While the Grammys broadcast muted her next remarks, Eilish went on to say, “F–k ICE.”

Earlier in the night, Olivia Dean took a moment while accepting the award for Best New Artist to similarly shout out her immigrant roots and show support for immigrants around the world. “I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery and I think those people deserve to be celebrated,” the “Man I Need” singer said. “We’re nothing without each other.”

Dean and Bunny are not the only artists to share a pro-immigrant message at this year’s Grammys. Before the show’s broadcast began, Kehlani used her acceptance speech for Best R&B performance to share her own, anti-ICE message as well.

“Everybody in this room, and everyone who will be in this room later, is so powerful together. We’re stronger in numbers to speak out against all the injustice going on in the world right now,” the “Folded” singer said. “Instead of letting it be just a couple people here and there, I hope everybody is inspired to come together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on.”

“I’m going to leave it at that and say f–k ICE,” Kehlani concluded, while wearing an “ICE OUT” pin.

During her Grammys acceptance speech, Best New Artist #OliviaDean celebrated her grandparents and all immigrants, saying “those people need to be celebrated” for their bravery.



“We’re nothing without each other." pic.twitter.com/8oSht6AsY9 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) February 2, 2026

Multiple other artists wore the same pin to the Grammys Sunday night, including Eilish, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff and others. The collective action was done seemingly in solidarity with not just America’s immigrants but also with the anti-ICE protesters in Minneapolis, who have been protesting the immigration agency’s actions in the city over the past month.