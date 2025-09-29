Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show | Video

The Puerto Rican singer will take the stage in Santa Clara, California in February

Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Most Wanted" tour at State Farm Arena on May 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia
Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Most Wanted" tour (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny is performing on the biggest stage in the entertainment industry. The singer will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The NFL shared the news during Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.

The Puerto Rican singer set the gig after a highly-profitable residency in Puerto Rico that reportedly added $733 million to the island’s economy. He will next tour in Europe and South America and previously spoke about not setting dates in the United States due to concerns ICE would target his performances.

Watch the video announcement here:

The news comes after speculation intensified on social media about who would perform Apple Music’s Super Bowl halftime show next. Reports surfaced over the weekend about Taylor Swift and Adele both passing on the honor this year.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar most recently headlined the halftime show in 2025. The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs marked the most-watched Super Bowl in history. It scored 127.7 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, according to Nielsen figures and Tubi/NFL first-party analytics.

Lamar’s halftime show also set a new record as the most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance in history with an audience of 133.5 million viewers. The halftime show was up 3% from the 129.3 million viewers that tuned into Usher’s halftime show in 2024. Most recent performers also include Rihanna in 2023, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Lamar in 2022, The Weeknd in 2021 and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020.

Super Bowl LX airs Sunday, Feb. 8, on NBC and Peacock.

