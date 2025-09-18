‘SNL’ Taps Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter as First Season 51 Hosts

Doja Cat and Role Model will be musical guests and Carpenter pulls double duty in Episode 3

and
snl-bad-bunny-amy-poehler-sabrina-carpenter
Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter (Getty Images)

“Saturday Night Live” has set its first three hosts and musical guests for Season 51.

The late night program, which will premiere Oct. 4, will feature Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat for her musical guest debut.

Then on Oct. 11, Amy Poehler will return to host in her second individual appearance and third overall alongside Role Model’s musical guest debut.

Finally, Sabrina Carpenter will pull double duty on Oct. 18, serving as both host and musical guest. It marks Carpenter’s first appearance as a host and second appearance as musical guest. She opened the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” performing a duet to “Homeward Bound” with Paul Simon.

Ahead of Season 51, “SNL” saw significant shakeups with Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardener departing after seven and eight seasons, respectively. Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all also left the sketch series.

The new season will feature five new cast members: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Ego Nwodim
Read Next
'SNL' Star Ego Nwodim to Leave After 7 Seasons

Emmy nominee for his performance last season Bowen Yang will return to “SNL” alongside Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Sunday night creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels accepted an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” He first won for “SNL” for its first season at the 1976 Emmys, and the show has since become the most nominated and most Emmy-winning show of all time with 113 awards and 349 nominations. Its 50th season and anniversary programming won 12 Emmy Awards.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 will air at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.

snl-jon-hamm
Read Next
'SNL' Breaks Its Own Emmys Record Following 50th Season

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

Comments