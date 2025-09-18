‘SNL’ Taps Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter as First Season 51 Hosts

“Saturday Night Live” has set its first three hosts and musical guests for Season 51.

The late night program, which will premiere Oct. 4, will feature Bad Bunny as host and Doja Cat for her musical guest debut.

Then on Oct. 11, Amy Poehler will return to host in her second individual appearance and third overall alongside Role Model’s musical guest debut.

Finally, Sabrina Carpenter will pull double duty on Oct. 18, serving as both host and musical guest. It marks Carpenter’s first appearance as a host and second appearance as musical guest. She opened the “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” performing a duet to “Homeward Bound” with Paul Simon.

Ahead of Season 51, “SNL” saw significant shakeups with Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardener departing after seven and eight seasons, respectively. Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all also left the sketch series.

The new season will feature five new cast members: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

Emmy nominee for his performance last season Bowen Yang will return to “SNL” alongside Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Sunday night creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels accepted an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for “SNL50: The Anniversary Special.” He first won for “SNL” for its first season at the 1976 Emmys, and the show has since become the most nominated and most Emmy-winning show of all time with 113 awards and 349 nominations. Its 50th season and anniversary programming won 12 Emmy Awards.

“Saturday Night Live” Season 51 will air at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream live on Peacock.