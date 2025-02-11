2025 Super Bowl Projected to Reach 126 Million Viewers, Beating Last Year’s Record Audience

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2025 Super Bowl is projected to break a new viewership record.

Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles soundly beat the Kansas City Chiefs, scored an estimated 126 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, according to Nielsen fast national figures and Tubi/NFL first party analytics. This story will be updated when final numbers for the game land on Tuesday.

The whopping 126 million viewers sets a new audience record for the Super Bowl, exceeding the 123.7 million viewers brought in by last year’s Super Bowl, which, at the time, drew the event’s biggest audience in history.

Per the initial numbers, the Super Bowl peaked with 135.7 million viewers from 8:00-8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter. The game also scored massive streaming milestones, with Tubi and NFL digital properties drawing in 14.5 million viewers, with 13.6 million of those viewers tuning into Tubi.

The 2025 Super Bowl continues on the viewership gains made by the event last year. In 2024, the Super Bowl LVIII, which aired across CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, saw a 7.47% viewership boost from the 115.1 million viewers brought in by the 2023 Super Bowl.

Like last year’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Swift was present at the Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce, though this time around, her presence wasn’t as well-received, with crowd members booing when she was shown on the jumbotron, though the superstar laughed it off.

Most fans were instead focused on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, which featured surprise appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, who donned a patriotic suit as Uncle Sam, as well as tennis superstar Serena Williams. Lamar was joined by SZA to perform their collaborations, “Luther” and “All the Stars,” in the lead-up to Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”