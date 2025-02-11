2025 Super Bowl Projected to Reach 126 Million Viewers, Beating Last Year’s Record Audience

Ratings

The Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs peaked with nearly 136 million viewers in the second quarter

Super-Bowl
Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The 2025 Super Bowl is projected to break a new viewership record.

Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles soundly beat the Kansas City Chiefs, scored an estimated 126 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, according to Nielsen fast national figures and Tubi/NFL first party analytics. This story will be updated when final numbers for the game land on Tuesday.

The whopping 126 million viewers sets a new audience record for the Super Bowl, exceeding the 123.7 million viewers brought in by last year’s Super Bowl, which, at the time, drew the event’s biggest audience in history.

Per the initial numbers, the Super Bowl peaked with 135.7 million viewers from 8:00-8:15 p.m. ET in the second quarter. The game also scored massive streaming milestones, with Tubi and NFL digital properties drawing in 14.5 million viewers, with 13.6 million of those viewers tuning into Tubi.

Kendrick Lamar performing at Super Bowl LIX (Credit: Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Read Next
Kendrick Lamar Calls Out Drake 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit, Casts Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam in Super Bowl Halftime Show | Video

The 2025 Super Bowl continues on the viewership gains made by the event last year. In 2024, the Super Bowl LVIII, which aired across CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, saw a 7.47% viewership boost from the 115.1 million viewers brought in by the 2023 Super Bowl.

Like last year’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor Swift was present at the Super Bowl to support Travis Kelce, though this time around, her presence wasn’t as well-received, with crowd members booing when she was shown on the jumbotron, though the superstar laughed it off.

Most fans were instead focused on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, which featured surprise appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, who donned a patriotic suit as Uncle Sam, as well as tennis superstar Serena Williams. Lamar was joined by SZA to perform their collaborations, “Luther” and “All the Stars,” in the lead-up to Drake diss track, “Not Like Us.”

US rapper Kendrick Lamar performs during Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs Eagles Apple Music Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 9, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Read Next
Where to Watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show If You Missed It Live

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments