Taylor Swift Laughs Off Being Booed at Super Bowl: ‘What’s Going On?’ | Video

Attendees at the 59th Super Bowl might have booed Taylor Swift when the singer was shown on a Jumbotron ahead of the game, but she didn’t seem to mind. A video shared by ESPN’s SportsCenter on social media appeared to show the pop star laughing off the negative treatment and asking, “What’s going on?”

“Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl,” SportsCenter wrote. Watch the moment below:

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

Serena Williams soon rose to the defense of Swift Sunday night. “I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” the athlete wrote on X.

Fans of the singer reacted to the booing on social media, as well.

“Taylor Swift enters the stadium”



Grown men:pic.twitter.com/J0nuFBI8iv — athena (@athenamount) February 9, 2025

It’s unclear what could have prompted the reaction to Swift, but it’s likely associated with widespread frustration with the Chiefs, who are hoping to three-peat as champions at the game. Swift has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since summer 2023, and the pair’s relationship became public fodder after the singer attended a Chiefs game that fall.

Swift’s frequent attendance at games throughout the 2023-24 season was a major topic of debate among football fans and pop culture connoisseurs alike. Kelce and his brother Jason even addressed the topic during an October 2023 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?” Jason asked Travis on the weekly podcast.

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” Travis said.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason added. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

“I think it’s fun when they show who’s at the game,” Travis said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit.”

The Eagles rose to a quick and decisive lead in the first half of the match against the Chiefs, running the score up to 24-0 by halftime. The team was last in the Super Bowl in 2023, when they again faced the Chiefs.