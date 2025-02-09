All the Movie Trailers That Aired During Super Bowl 2025

You can depend on a few things happening during the Super Bowl – two titans of football colliding (in this case the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles), commercials featuring big-time movie stars and, of course, movie trailers for some of the year’s most highly anticipated titles.

And this year, Super Bowl LIX was no different.

If you’re looking for all of the Super Bowl trailers in one place, we’ve got you covered, with an updated list below.

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

Sure, a new “Jurassic World Rebirth” spot aired before kick-off, but we aren’t holding that against them. This new “Jurassic World” installment, the first since 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion” closed off that trilogy, features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey and Rupert Friend. But we’re really pumped that this installment is bringing back writer David Koepp, who adapted Michael Crichton’s novel for Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park,” and that the directing duties are being handled by Gareth Edwards, of “Godzilla,” “Rogue One” and “The Creator” fame. “Jurassic World Rebirth” arrives July 2.

“Smurfs”

The latest “Smurfs” feature film comes courtesy of Paramount Pictures, who are putting Rihanna front and center in this spot. (She not only stars as Smurfette but also produced the movie and is writing new songs.) This, like 2011’s “The Smurfs,” is a live-action/animation hybrid. John Goodman, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris and James Corden also star. The movie opens July 18.

“Novocaine”

Jack Quaid stars in this high concept action adventure as a man who cannot feel pain. (His last name is Caine, hence, Novocaine.) When his girlfriend is kidnapped by bank robbers, he springs into action and gets very, very hurt. The movie, which was directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen and co-stars Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson and Jacob Batalon, arrives in theaters March 14.

“How to Train Your Dragon”

The animated classic comes to life in this new adaptation! Directed by Dean DeBlois, who also directed the 2010 DreamWorks favorite (with recent Oscar nominee Chris Sanders), the new adaptation of Cressida Cowell’s bestseller stars Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Nick Frost and Gerard Butler (playing the character he voiced in the original). Between this new movie and the “How to Train Your Dragon”-themed land opening at Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park, this summer will be dragon-filled! “How to Train Your Dragon” swoops into theaters June 13.

“Lilo & Stitch”

“How to Train Your Dragon” isn’t the only DeBlois-and-Sanders-directed animated gem getting the live-action treatment, as “Lilo & Stitch” also arrives this summer. This new version was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who made the charming, Oscar-nominated “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” and stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong and Courtney B. Vance (as Cobra Bubbles), with Chris Sanders returning to voice Stitch. (Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen and Hannah Waddingham also provide voices.) It surfs into theaters June 13.

“Thunderbolts”

Marvel Studios went with one spot this game, even though “Captain America: Brave New World” opens next week and “Fantastic Four: First Steps” is also hitting theaters later this year. For their Super Bowl presence, Marvel chose to highlight “Thunderbolts,” their bad-guys-get-together-to-form-a-team-and-save-the-world movie that is absolutely nothing like “Suicide Squad” – they swear! Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Hannah John-Kamen are the reformed villains, joined by Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the morally ambiguous Nick Fury stand-in. “Thunderbolts” smashes into theaters May 2.

“F1”

“F1” — holy toledo. This is what Super Bowl trailers are all about. Short and punchy, this kind of spot makes the wait between now and whenever the movie comes out feel hopelessly endless. (Yes, we know it aired before kick-off.) “F1” stars Brad Pitt as a former racer who, after an injury in the 1990s, is forced into retirement. He comes back after his buddy, an owner (Javier Bardem), coaxes him into training a hotshot rookie (Damson Idris). “F1” was directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made “Top Gun: Maverick,” and is applying similar technology to the way he captured the fighter pilots in that film, to the race car driving scenes here. “F1” races into theaters June 25.

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

Ready for once last ride? “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” which follows 2023’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” could be the end of the road for Tom Cruise’s superspy Ethan Hunt and his merry brand of IMF agents (Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames). And if it really is the end, it looks like it’s going out on top. This installment also features Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Nick Offerman, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis (among many others). The new adventure begins May 23.

“M3GAN 2.0”

Sure, this was the same spot that aired during the Grammys last Sunday, with everyone’s favorite killer android grooving to Chappell Roan’s “Femininomenon” but 1) the spot is very good and, crucially 2) we are really excited about “M3GAN 2.0.” The Gerard Johnstone-directed sequel, which once again stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, opens on June 27, 2025.