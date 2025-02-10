Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, Explained

The actual score of the Super Bowl may have been, well, not close, but the night was still a spectacle — particularly for Kendrick Lamar fans.

The rapper handled this year’s halftime show and, between surprise appearances, getting an entire football stadium to scream “A minor” — more on that in a moment — and just incredible artistry, Lamar brought the stadium down.

But, it was a pretty layered performance. So, if you struggled to keep up on it, we’ve got a breakdown for you.

What is the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar?

The feud between Drake and Kendrick actually goes back years for some fans, and if you want the gritty details, we have them for you here. The short version is, back in 2013, Lamar seemingly dissed Drake on Big Sean’s “Control,” though he said at the time that it was just “friendly competition.” The two never publicly admitted to dissing each other in the years that followed.

That is, until 2023. When Drake and rapper J. Cole released “First Person Shooter,” Cole stated in one lyric that he, Drake and Lamar are the “big three” of modern hip-hop. In March 2024, Lamar released “Like That,” clarifying that the genre is “just big me” not “big three,” which seems to have truly ignited the more recent parts of the feud.

A few months later, Drake very directly dissed Lamar in “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” and from there, the songs that eventually culminated in “Not Like Us” were traded back and forth.

What songs did Kendrick perform?

You can see the full list of songs that made it into Kendrick’s set here, but the one that grabbed the most attention from fans was, of course, the Grammy-winning “Not Like Us.”

The song calls out Drake directly, as part of the two rappers’ ongoing beef, and alleges Drake’s preference for young women (hence the double meaning of “A minor”). To preface the song, Kendrick cheekily said, “I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue.” This was in reference to the ongoing lawsuit Drake brought on Universal Music Group, claiming “Not Like Us” is defamatory.

Why was Samuel L. Jackson part of it?

Kendrick’s halftime show was full of artistic commentary on the state of the nation, and he made no secret that it would be when he warned viewers at the start of the show: “The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.”

Samuel L. Jackson kicked off that commentary by introducing the show as “Uncle Sam,” clad in red, white and blue. He declared, “This is the great American game.”

The actor returned not long after Kendrick started performing in earnest, scolding Lamar for being “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto!” He added, “Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game? Then tighten up!”

And why was Serena Williams there?

Fans were particularly delighted to see tennis legend Serena Williams take the stage, crip walking during “Not Like Us.” But why was she there? To pour fuel on the diss track fire, really.

Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Williams and Drake actually have their own history, as they were reported to have dated on and off from 2011 to 2015. Drake referenced Williams in his 2013 song “Worst Behavior,” and then in 2022 he called out her husband in his song “Middle of the Ocean,” calling him a “groupie.”

Drake has had a lot to say about her over the years, and this was a subtle/not-so-subtle way of returning the favor.

And SZA?

At one point, Kendrick brought out SZA to perform a medley of hits, including “Luther” and “All the Stars.” Her appearance is more obvious, given that she is a collaborator of Kendrick’s and also his 2025 tour mate. Of course, she’s got history with Drake too.

SZA and Drake dated in the late 2000s, which SZA called “so childish” back in 2023. Her “One of Them Days” co-star Keke Palmer even poked fun at the relationship earlier this year, asking SZA point blank if he was a good kisser (for which SZA said, “F–k you in advance”).

What did Kendrick mean by “Game Over”?

To cap his Super Bowl performance, Lamar declared “Game Over,” with the same words appearing in lights in the audience. The message there was clear: in the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick, Lamar won.

Can I watch the full halftime show still?

Yes, you definitely can. In fact, you can do so here.