Trump Says Taylor Swift Had a ‘Tougher Night’ Than the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX

“MAGA is very unforgiving,” the president writes of Travis Kelce’s girlfriend

Donald Trump, Taylor Swift (Getty Images)
It appears as though Travis Kelce’s olive branch towards Donald Trump only provided a short-lived reprieve from his ire, because the president just added insult to injury following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Shortly after the 40-22 outcome at Super Bowl LIX, Trump redirected his negativity towards Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, who was captured on video reacting to some boos from the New Orleans crowd.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” he wrote on Truth Social. “MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Trump has a history of provoking the pop star, once bluntly stating, “I hate Taylor Swift” after she publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for president in September 2024.

However, Kelce attempted to quash their would-be feud last week when asked about Trump attending the big game. “I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there – it’s the best country in the world, so it’d be pretty cool,” he told reporters. “It’s a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is.”

