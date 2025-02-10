Pro-Palestinian Protester Rushes Field, Gets Tackled by Super Bowl Security During Kendrick Lamar Show | Video

A pro-Palestinian protester rushed the field during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday night before being tackled by stadium security.
The person in question was dressed in the same clothing as the onstage dancers and appeared to have been cast as part of the performance before breaking away and raising a dual Palestinian and Sudanese flag over their head.
The flag read “Sudan” and “Gaza” in correlation with their respective red, green and white flags.
After jumping offstage, the demonstrator made their way through the dancers on the field for several seconds before being overtaken by three security officers and getting dragged off the field.
Watch the moment below:
Reactions online were both praising and critical of the demonstrator, with some dissenters calling them a “radical” and others hailing them as a “legend.”
“Whoever this LEGEND is who ran on stage and on the field with the Sudanese & Palestinian flag while kendrick was performing at the super bowl and got tackled & dragged away, GOATED SO HARD,” wrote @deedeehimawari on X. “GOD BLESS. THE REVOLUTION WILL BE TELEVISED.”
The NFL did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the incident.
Protests aside, Lamar’s performance has been largely hailed as a success. The rapper invited Samuel L. Jackson out on the field as Uncle Sam, called out Drake for his lawsuit against Spotify and Universal Music Group and performed hits “Luther” and “All the Stars” with SZA.